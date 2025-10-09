Plumber called in to help in duckling drain drama

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
So far this spring, he has been called to help in three retrievals around Lincoln.
Stevenson said any time ducklings need rescuing, people tag him on the community Facebook page to come help.
The most recent rescue was last Tuesday evening, when two from a flock of 13 ducklings fell into a drain on Benashet Dr.
“They were super far down but stuck, so they couldn’t escape. We used a bucket and a rake to bring them up.”
Because the mother duck had left, Stevenson took the pair home for the night – without telling his children.
“The kids were pretty excited to see them in the morning.”
Sadly, one duckling died on Wednesday morning, with the other collected by Christchurch duck sanctuary Lil Quacks.