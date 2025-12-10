'Well involved' house fire sends smoke over city

Smoke from the fire on Paddington St in Northcote. Photo: Facebook

At least three fire crews have been battling a house fire in north Christchurch this morning.

Crews from the Redwood, Ilam and Christchurch Central stations responded to the fire at a Paddington St property in Northcote just after 11.30am on Wednesday.

Fire and Emergency NZ said all of the home's occupants had been accounted for.

The fire was "well involved" by the time crews arrived at the scene.

The fire is under control and they are now working to fully extinguish it.

The blaze was not currently being treated as suspicious but a fire investigator had been notified.

Paddington St was closed at both ends while the fire crews worked on the property.