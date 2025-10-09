Tom Phillips' parents sorry for 'trouble' caused

Police uncovered multiple makeshift camps where the family had been living. Photo: NZ Police

The parents of Tom Phillips have made a public apology for the "trouble" caused by their son during nearly four years on the run with his three young children.

Phillips died following a shootout with police after they were called to reports of a burglary early on September 8 in Marakopa, Waikato.

A police officer was shot multiple times and has since been discharged from Waikato Hospital.

In a letter to the editor published by King Country News today, Neville and Julia Phillips said they did not support their son's actions.

"We would like to send our sincere apology to all those in the Waitomo/Otorohanga districts, most especially those in the Marokopa/Te Anga community for all the trouble, inconvenience, loss of privacy and property caused by Tom.

"We in no way supported him or agreed with any of his actions in the past 4 years. We are truly sorry for all that you had to endure."

Police said Phillips opened fire after his quad bike was spiked, striking the officer in the head and shoulder before being fatally shot by police.

After the incident, police uncovered multiple makeshift camps where the family had been living.

Items recovered include quad and trail bikes, tarpaulins, oil containers and tools.