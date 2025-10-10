Man charged after string of death threats against MP

Photo: RNZ

A 19-year-old man has been charged in relation to a series of death threats made against a Member of Parliament earlier this year.

The threats were received in March and were directed at the MP over a social media platform.

The man was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with causing harm by posting digital communication, and threatening to kill.

He is due to appear in the Gisborne District Court on October 15.

Detective Inspector Warren Olsson said the nature and volume of the threats met the threshold for investigation and subsequent prosecution.

"Threats of violence are unacceptable and will be thoroughly investigated," Detective Inspector Olsson said.

"The safety of all New Zealanders, including our elected representatives, is paramount, and nobody should be made to fear for their own safety."

The Police investigation into the online threats is continuing, with further arrests likely.

"We want to reassure the public that Police take these matters seriously and will continue to hold offenders to account," Olsson said.