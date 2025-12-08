Name of man stabbed in Auckland suppressed

A Coroner has made wide-ranging suppression orders, preventing the media from identifying a man stabbed to death in Auckland's Mt Wellington last week.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder and was due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Police previously said the injured man was in an "altercation" with people in a car before he was stabbed on Friday.

The 33-year-old turned up at a medical centre in Mt Wellington with critical stab wounds, having previously been involved in a fight, but later died in hospital.

Police went to the Coroner seeking an urgent suppression order, preventing the media from reporting the dead man's name and other details.

Duty Coroner Errin Woolley made the order without the media being given the opportunity to be heard.

The order would remain in place until at least December 22.