Kmart recalls more coloured sand products

Kmart has been forced to recall yet more coloured sand products.

Testing has found asbestos in licensed sensory activity sets branded with iconic kids' shows Paw Patrol, Frozen and Bluey.

The store has sold approximately 684 units in New Zealand.

"The product may cause a risk to health as asbestos has been detected in some samples after laboratory testing," the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment's (MBIE) Product Safety site said.

MBIE warned people not to touch the sand and to follow Health NZ advice for disposal.

"Importantly, respirable asbestos has not been detected in any of the tested samples. The release of respirable asbestos fibres is unlikely to occur in its current state, unless the sand is processed by mechanical means such as crushing or pulverising.

"The risk that any asbestos found, that is likely to be airborne or fine enough for inhalation, is low."

Kmart has recalled other coloured sand products for the same reason.

All of Kmart's currently recalled items can be found on its website.