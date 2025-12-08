Seven Chinese warships shadow NZ Navy vessel

A Cheng Kung-class frigate of the People's Liberation Army (Navy) can be seen monitoring HMNZS Aotearoa's actions while on patrol. Photo: Supplied / NZDF

A New Zealand navy ship sailing in East Asia was shadowed by seven Chinese warships, the Defence Force has confirmed.

The HMNZS Aotearoa was sent to the East China and Yellow Seas last month, to carry out surveillance and deterrence activities in an effort to bolster United Nations Security Council sanctions against North Korea.

The vessel was accompanied by a P-8A Poseidon, as part of Operation Whio, with the intention of curbing North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

RNZ previously reported the vessel travelled through the Taiwan Strait, and that it was shadowed.

The Defence Force has now confirmed the ship was shadowed by seven different People's Liberation Army (Navy) warships, which kept a "safe and professional distance" throughout.

Patrolling an area of 410,000 square kilometres, the Aotearoa and its SH-2G Seasprite helicopter interrupted two "possibly illicit" ship-to-ship transfers, identified seven vessels of interest, hailed 49 merchant vessels, and broadcast 79 deterrence messages.

The Poseidon witnessed five ship-to-ship transfers, observed 59 vessels of interest, and issued 19 deterrence messages

The crew of the Aotearoa worked alongside ships from Canada, France, and Japan. Acting as a replenishment vessel, the Aotearoa also carried out replenishments at sea for Australian and US vessels.

"Through maritime patrol, airborne surveillance and international cooperation, we delivered tangible impact - from deterring illicit activity to supporting allied ships at sea. The professionalism of our own crews, and those of our partner nations, was evident throughout," said HMNZS Aotearoa Commanding Officer Rob Welford.