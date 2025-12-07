Tramper dies, another rescued on remote West Coast track

A tramper has died and another has been rescued from a remote track on the West Coast.

Police said they were notified about 6.30pm on Friday that a personal locator beacon (PLB) had been activated near the Klondyke Tahu Saddle in Victoria Forest Park, inland from Westport.

Police Search and Rescue personnel attended and found the dead person and another tramper alive, The New Zealand Herald reports.

Weather conditions prevented recovery of the body until Saturday, when a helicopter was able to be deployed.

They said the matter had been referred to the Coroner, and support was being provided to the other tramper and next of kin.