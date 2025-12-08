Helen Clark's father dies aged 103

George Clark died at home over the weekend. Photo: File image / Supplied

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark has paid tribute to her father, George Clark, who has died at the age of 103.

Clark often spoke about the large and positive influence her father, who was a farmer until he retired, had on her politics and her life.

In a Facebook post, she said her dad died peacefully at his home in Waihi Beach over the weekend.

She described him as a dedicated family man who always wanted the best for his daughters, supporting them "all the way" - and who had served his communities of Te Pahu and Waihi Beach.

She said she made the announcement with "immense sadness".