Landers undone by dramatic Crusaders comeback

Oliver Haig of the Highlanders charges forward during tonight's round five Super Rugby match against the Crusaders at Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch. Photos: Getty Images

History beckoned the Highlanders in Christchurch tonight but they wasted a golden opportunity to do the double over the old enemy.

Their hopes of beating the Crusaders twice for the first time in a season were dashed as the home side held on for a 29-18 win.

The Highlanders played plenty of rugby but were hamstrung by their persistent issues at lineout time and an inability to capitalise when they had an extra man on the field.

The Crusaders had three players sent to the sin bin but kept finding ways to slither out of trouble.

Many will be reluctant to throw too many barbs at the Highlanders, given the Crusaders — even in average form — were warm favourites at home.

But this was really a golden opportunity wasted, and scoring just three points in the final 44 minutes of the game was not particularly impressive.

The story of the first half for the Highlanders could be broken down into three parts.

There was the familiar tale of the terrible lineout — and while Jack Taylor offers a lot around the field, there must be growing concern over the young hooker’s throwing.

That was followed by a couple of yellow cards — both conceded by the Crusaders, fortunately.

And, finally, there was the excitement generated pretty much every time Timoci Tavatavanawai and Caleb Tangitau touched the ball.

Reinstated fullback Will Jordan gave the Crusaders an early lead with a classic gliding run in which he went around or through five defenders.

But much of the rest of the first half belonged to the Highlanders, and they were probably annoyed to lead by just three points at the end of it.

They certainly butchered a golden opportunity when Crusaders hooker Codie Taylor was binned for a cynical foul, and they could not control the 5m lineout that followed.

Happily, the scrum was operating a lot better, and a powerful shove on a Crusaders feed led to a penalty and the Highlanders’ first try.

Tavatavanawai fired a delightful pass long to Tangitau, who skipped 35m downfield and popped inside to Tanielu Tele’a for the score.

The Highlanders’ second try was a treat.

Veteran prop Angus Ta’avao showed a good turn of pace when put into a gap and he timed his pass nicely for Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens to scamper to the line.

The 12-5 lead last just a few minutes, however, as Fletcher Newell blasted under the posts for his first try since 2022.

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens of the Highlanders celebrates scoring a try.

Cameron Millar restored the lead with a penalty and the Highlanders finished the half strongly with two late opportunities for Tangitau.

The Crusaders found themselves a man down again when prop Finlay Brewis clumsily cleared out Highlanders debutant Tomas Lavanini at a ruck.

Tavatavanawai started the second half by bouncing off half a dozen tacklers and Millar added another penalty, but the Crusaders took the lead when Johnny Lee marked his debut with a try off a lineout move.

Lee quickly got a second from a lineout move — a reminder to the Highlanders that the set piece is just too important to get wrong — and the momentum had swung wildly.

There were still 23 minutes left, however, and a potential twist came when Crusaders winger Chay Fihaki put his shoulder into Millar’s head.

The Highlanders had a man advantage for a third time — it appeared an obvious red card but somehow remained only yellow — and naturally immediately wasted it with a poor lineout.

Trailing by eight with 15 minutes to play, they needed to stay calm, use that man advantage and make it a one-score game.

Instead, the Crusaders appeared to ice it when that man Jordan found some space and fed replacement forward Xavier Saifoloi for an apparent try, but there was a let-off for the Highlanders when the TMO ruled Saifoloi had obstructed Lucas Casey earlier in the phase.

Rivez Reihana still got to extend the lead to 11 with a penalty.

The Highlanders fought hard in the final minutes. They always do.

Hope flickered when they launched waves of attack but they could not find the try that would have at least grabbed a bonus point.

The Highlanders host the Hurricanes on Friday night.

Super Rugby

The scores

Crusaders 29

Johnny Lee 2, Will Jordan, Fletcher Newell tries; Rivez Reihana 3 con, pen

Highlanders 18

Tanielu Tele’a, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens tries; Cameron Millar con, 2 pen

Halftime: Highlanders 15-12.