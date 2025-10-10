Engine fire forces military chopper to land

Photo: ODT Files

The Air Force say an A109 helicopter has been forced to land after signs of an engine fire above Ohakea Air Force base, near Palmerston North.

The crew of the helicopter declared an emergency shortly before 10.30am and a full response was activated by Base Ohakea and local Fire and Emergency (FENZ).

A FENZ spokesperson said one fire appliance was assisting Ohakea based crews.

Another military aircraft, a Texan T1 single prop plane - used for Basic Flight Training - could be seen circling the air base on flight tracking apps.

An Air force spokesperson said the helicopter landed minutes later and the crew was evacuated.

They said there is no external evidence of a fire and the aircraft is now being investigated.

Base Ohakea is one of three military air bases in New Zealand and has around 1000 personnel, both military and civilian, and several squadrons.