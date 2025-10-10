Otago hang on in 85-point thriller to reach semifinals

Otago captain Sam Gilbert embraces halfback Dylan Pledger in Otago's quarterfinal win over Waikato in Dunedin tonight. Photo: Peter McIntosh

The magic fingers work.

Cameron Millar nailed a penalty on full-time to seal a dramatic 44-41 win against Waikato in the NPC quarterfinal at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight.

As shots at goal go, it was as tough as they come.

It was 45m out and just 10m in from the sideline.

A crowd of 4739 rose to their feet and a good chunk of them resorted to magic fingers.

That kick never looked like missing.

What a game.

What a kick.

Otago will host the semifinal back in Dunedin next week.

They will find out who they will play on Sunday once the other quarterfinals are complete.

It might take them until Sunday for the heart rate to return to normal.

Otago started hot.

They built pressure through some pinpoint box kicks and pounced with a stunning try down the blindside.

It began with a quick clearance from halfback Dylan Pledger. Winger Jona Nareki got a great offload to Sam Gilbert, who put in a chip ahead and Pledger regathered and dived over in the corner.

Perfect.

Waikato responded quickly.

Aaron Cruden landed a penalty, and not long after loosehead Mason Tupaea spun out of the grasp of a couple of tacklers and charged towards the line.

From there, the Mooloos shovelled it out wide to Oli Mathis to score.

Otago’s discipline was faltering.

Waikato got another penalty and kicked for territory.

Otago was at the wrong end of the field and just hanging on.

Jona Nareki gave his side a lift with a big tackle, but Waikato stunned the crowd with a second try.

Luke Jacobson snaffled a turnover and then featured again. He got an inside ball to fellow All Black Samipeni Finau, who went over almost untouched.

Otago finally returned to Waikato’s 22 about 20 minutes after they scored the opening try.

They tried to maul over and Jacobson got himself binned for dragging it down.

Otago took advantage immediately. Cameron Millar kicked into space on the right flank, where winger Jae Broomfield was unmarked.

The home side swung back on to attack and Will Stodart muscled over from close range.

Somehow, they had wriggled out of the half with a 19-15 lead.

Make that 26-15.

Pledger again.

Dylan Pledger ran 65m to score from an intercept early in the second half. Photo: Peter McIntosh

He nabbed an intercept and sprinted 65m.

The diminutive No 9 spotted that opportunity almost before he left the dressing room.

Powerful centre Thomas Umaga-Jensen set up the next.

He goose-stepped his way through an enormous hole, passed to Nareki who found Lucas Casey in support on the inside.

That was pretty.

Waikato were desperate to respond and Aki Tuivailala made it happen. He jigged that way, jigged the other and Tepaea Cook- Savage was there to finish off.

The visitor’s joy was short-lived. Otago launched a breathless attack.

Otago lock Joseva Tamani was dragged down just shy, but the ball made its way to Gilbert.

It bobbled off the fullback’s boot and into his hands and he dived over.

There was still plenty of time for Waikato and they mauled over from a lineout drive. Reserve hooker Sean Ralph got himself on the score sheet.

This game had everything. Even a drop kick. Gilbert slotted it from 40-odd metres.

Waikato were not finished.

They pushed Otago off their own ball and replacement halfback Charlie Marsh scored under the posts to set up a tense final five minutes.

Otago prop Ben Lopas received a late yellow card for head contact and Waikato mauled over from a lineout drive to tie the game with a minute remaining.

Then, it was Millar time.

Otago 44 (Dylan Pledger 2, Jae Broomfield, Will Stodart, Lucas Casey, Sam Gilbert tries; Millar 4 con, pen, Gilbert drop goal)

Waikato 41 (Sean Ralph 2, Oli Mathis, Samipeni Finau, Tepaea Cook- Savage, tries; Aaron Cruden 2 con, pen, Cook- Savage 2 con)

Halftime: 19-15