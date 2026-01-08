Armed police swarm city in manhunt

Multiple police cars were seen in Corstorphine. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Armed police have been seen all over the city in a manhunt involving numerous officers and vehicles.

A police spokesman said they were making enquiries to locate two men who were wanted in relation to several vehicle thefts over recent days.

"About 2.15pm, a vehicle of interest was observed in South Dunedin and was last seen on Ravenswood Road."

Enquiries were ongoing to locate the vehicle and its occupants, the spokesman said.

Police are yet to say whether the action is linked to the theft of a courier van later found abandoned near Outram.

The courier van, believed to belong to a contractor for NZ Post, was stolen after it was ‘‘left unattended’’ in Outram, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

While travelling to investigate the stolen van, officers observed a nearby Subaru suddenly take ‘‘evasive action to get away from police’’.

Enquiries revealed the Subaru had been stolen from Milton overnight, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Dunedin social media pages have been flooded with comments about the police presence including one which said a white Subaru "almost took me out while cops were swarming Corstorphine".

It was unknown whether any parcels were stolen from the van, a police spokeswoman said.

NZ Post has been approached for comment.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz