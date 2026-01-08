Young woman serious after St Clair Beach incident

A young woman has been taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition after an incident at St Clair Beach this morning.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they were notified of the incident at 10.48am.

One patient was assessed at the scene and was being transported to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance in ‘‘a serious condition’’, the spokesman said.

A witness on the scene said they could see a person on the beach surrounded by emergency services.

Emergency services at the scene this morning. Photo: Craig Baxter

The person was eventually transported up the steps to the Esplanade and into an ambulance.

A rapid response vehicle also attended.

Saint Clair Surf Life Saving Club paid lifeguard supervisor Mereana Martin said life guards responded to a first aid incident on the beach.

The patient was in a stable position out of the water.

‘‘I think the patient was having fun on the beach with their mates and something happened down there."

Lifeguards called emergency services and Hato Hone St John took over treating the patient.

Beachgoers Elsa Gordon and Braveheart Simmons told the ODT they saw a young woman being treated and carried on a stretcher to an ambulance.

