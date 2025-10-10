Man accused of killing Christchurch woman keeps name secret

File photo

A man charged with murdering a woman in Christchurch will keep his name secret for now and is yet to enter a plea while his counsel reviews a psychiatric report.

Emergency services were called to a property on Lamorna Rd, Parklands, at 7.50pm on July 23 after reports a woman had sustained critical injuries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons earlier said the woman was unresponsive when emergency services arrived and was unable to be revived.

A 36-year-old man, charged with murdering the woman, appeared in the High Court at Christchurch on Friday before Justice Jonathan Eaton.

Justice Eaton said the man's lawyer, Philip Shamy KC, had received a psychiatric report and required further time to review it.

Once the report had been reviewed the man would be in a position to enter a plea to the charge.

The man was remanded in custody to appear again on November 13.

An interim order for name suppression for the defendant and the woman was continued.