'Unheard of': Dozens apply for Te Anau factory hand role

Te Anau. File photo

Fiordland Lobster Company group human resources manager Toni Magi says she's never seen anything like it.

The company recently received 91 applications for a factory hand role in Te Anau and more than 120 for a position in Auckland, not including overseas applicants and those without work visas.

"There's a shortage of roles within New Zealand. There's certainly not the wide range of positions that are touted to be available and people are desperate for work."

The jobs were entry level roles that did not require specific qualifications.

The increased number of applications had been noticeable in the past 10 to 12 months, she said.

People were willing to move to Te Anau for work, she said. Those numbers in particular were "unheard of" for such a small centre.

"I think it's hard for jobhunters because they've got to be able to set themselves apart and be the one that stands out in all those applications."

She said more recruitment agencies were cold calling, too.

Sometimes applicants made silly mistakes, she said.

"I think reading the requirements of the role, you know, always double check what you're sending in because the amount of people that will apply for a job that's actually got some other company's name or the wrong job title or, you know, if we say send a cover letter, that's your opportunity to sell yourself and they don't. So, it's just those little things that are going to set people apart."

Neil Webster, country manager for Employment Hero, agreed times were tough for job applicants.

"Yes, there's growth in pockets, but we're hearing from SMEs (small-to-medium enterprises) every day that the pressure is very real. Heading into December, it's clear many New Zealanders are still scrambling for stability, and businesses are feeling it too."

Jobhunter Emily Turner is one of those people. She has been looking for work, at a management level, for 16 months.

She had applied for about 50 jobs and had more than 10 interviews.

She said there seemed to be particular problems for people who were looking for more senior positions. "No hiring manager is going to hire me for a lower level role when I often have more experience than they do."

She said she was now seriously considering moving to Australia but it was a difficult proposition because she owned her home and had an ageing parent to worry about. But she had reached the end of her interest-only home loan period and also had to pay body corporate fees.