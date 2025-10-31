Longstanding Dunedin motorcycle business closes

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
MCR Motorcycle Replacements, which supplied new Yamaha and Royal Enfield models, has had a presence in Dunedin since the mid-1980s.
The current owner, who declined to give his name, confirmed the business officially closed last Friday.
He had operated it for the past two and a-half years and it closed "due to a poor economic climate", he said.
The motorcycle retailer started out in North Rd, was later based in Hillside Rd and Maclaggan St, before settling at the Crawford St premises — next to the former Sammy’s venue.
According to its website, the business began as a "motorcycle wrecker" before it was bought and rebranded by previous owner Rick Jamieson in 2004 and started selling motorcycles.
Super Soco electric motorcycles, mopeds and Peugeot scooters were later added to its range.
It also sold a range of second-hand motorcycles, including Ducatis and Harley-Davidsons.
The business changed hands in 2023.