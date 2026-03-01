Hillier claims victory at New Zealand Open

Daniel Hillier makes a putt on his way to winning the New Zealand Open. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand star Daniel Hillier has sent the fans at Millbrook into golfing heaven.

Hillier has claimed victory in the $2 million New Zealand Open in Arrowtown.

He becomes the first New Zealand winner of the tournament since Michael Hendry in 2017.

Hillier, 27, who led by a shot heading into the final round, finished at 22-under-par for the tournament.

Australian LIV golfer Lucas Herbert finished second at 20-under.

More in tomorrow's Otago Daily Times.