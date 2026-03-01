Hillier claims victory at New Zealand Open

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
New Zealand star Daniel Hillier has sent the fans at Millbrook into golfing heaven.
Hillier has claimed victory in the $2 million New Zealand Open in Arrowtown.
He becomes the first New Zealand winner of the tournament since Michael Hendry in 2017.
Hillier, 27, who led by a shot heading into the final round, finished at 22-under-par for the tournament.
Australian LIV golfer Lucas Herbert finished second at 20-under.
More in tomorrow's Otago Daily Times.