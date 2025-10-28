Processing of wild deer to begin

Looking forward to a productive future are Southern Wild Game Co project lead Jim Goodall (left) and general manager Mark Frisby outside a new wild deer processing plant in Dunedin. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Management at a new wild deer processing plant in Dunedin are calling for hunting access to southern farms with an overabundance of the animals.

Southern Wild Game Co project lead Jim Goodall, of Central Otago, said they would start processing wild deer at their newly fitted-out facility in Kaikorai Valley Rd in Dunedin on Monday.

The business employs 15 fulltime staff including butchers and boners.

Wild deer would be sourced across the South Island, with a strong focus of working with hunters in the Otago and Southland area.

Farmers who had any issue with wild deer could contact Southern Wild Game Co and would be put in contact with a professional hunter.

"We are taking a pest and turning it into food," Mr Goodall said.

Nearly all the deer would be shot by hunters from helicopters.

A farmer would get the pest-control service for free.

The processed venison would be sold in New Zealand and the United States.

Demand for venison was strong as fewer deer were being farmed in New Zealand.

"There is an opportunity for wild-caught venison to fill a gap in the United States market due to the shortage of farmed deer," Mr Goodall said.

The processing plant would process tens of thousands of deer.

Southern Wild Game Co general manager Mark Frisby said the business was a "pioneer" and would be the largest company processing wild venison in New Zealand.

The deer processing plant was being fitted out in the former food manufacturers Pasta d’Oro.

All was on track to start next week, he said.

"I’m looking forward to getting going and get the product on the market," Mr Frisby said.

