Letters to the Editor: birdsongs and balderdash

A Town Belt resident contemplates changing times. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including plans to close the Town Belt to vehicle traffic, and to suggest that protests against genocide are antisemitic.

Retain the picturesque and historic Queens Dr

I have several concerns about the plan to close, perhaps permanently, a 1.8km section of Queens Dr and Braid Rd to vehicle traffic.

Queens Dr was established in the late 1870s as a picturesque carriage drive through the Town Belt. Its designers showed considerable foresight in creating a route that allowed people to experience this important public landscape in a leisurely and accessible way.

That original intent remains relevant today and should be respected for the benefit of current and future generations. Queens Dr continues to provide a uniquely pleasant drive, and obstructing it would be both frustrating and regrettable.

I regularly walk and drive along the sections of Queens Dr and Braid Rd proposed for closure. There is already a good footpath along this stretch of Queens Dr, allowing walkers and vehicles to safely share the route. It is not clear that closing the road to vehicles would materially improve safety or accessibility for pedestrians.

The proposed closure would also inconvenience local residents by blocking a direct route between the city centre and their homes.

While I strongly support efforts to encourage walking and outdoor recreation, I question whether the activities proposed along the affected road sections are likely to attract significant participation. Perhaps a single, well-defined focal point – such as an enhanced Jubilee Park – could achieve the same objectives without the disadvantages of closing a public road?

In this regard, could the vacant land near the junction of Māori Rd and Serpentine Ave potentially form part of an expanded Jubilee Park area, or at least provide the needed parking? The location of this land by a busy junction would also significantly increase visibility and accessibility.

I feel the estimated $15,000 cost of this trial could be better spent on more enduring improvements, such as upgrading existing paths, creating new walking tracks through the Town Belt, and helping people better understand and appreciate their local natural environment through information boards or a digital app.

Overall, the proposal for a car-free section of Queens Dr and Braid Rd appears poorly conceived and carries significant disadvantages for residents and the wider community.

I am sure there are better ways to encourage outdoor activity and public engagement with the Town Belt without undermining the historic purpose and ongoing accessibility of this important route.

Keith Probert

Belleknowes

Sentiments balderdash

The ODT's leading letter (22.12.25) is, sadly, racist.

The massacre at Bondi was appalling. So also was the massacre of 51 Moslems in Christchurch. But to label protests against Israeli war crimes and genocide of Palestinians as "mobs spewing foul words that should have resulted in imprisonment and deportation" is alarming.

We have the Palestinian Solidarity movement protesters most of whom are Kiwis (some Jews) protesting against Israeli war crimes in Gaza and the Occupied West Bank where legally there should be no Israeli settlements.

Ms King should listen to Bernie Sanders, who speaks to huge audiences about Israel’s war crimes, or read the frontline writings of the Israeli veteran soldiers organisation called Breaking the Silence. They have published two books on the crimes they committed under command and produce monthly newsletters as they too are horrified by Netanyahu’s continuing slaughter and unbelievable destruction. To suggest that protests against genocide is antisemitism is balderdash.

Ron Robert

St Clair

