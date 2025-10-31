Hundreds without power after South Dunedin crash

Power is off to several hundred people after a car crashed into a power pole in South Dunedin this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Macandrew Rd about 4.25am.

Both the car and the pole had sustained significant damage, and when fire crews arrived there were no occupants in the car, a firefighter at the scene said.

Two people were located a short distance away and both were transported to hospital, one with moderate injuries

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Delta are working to isolate power and make the scene safe.

At 7am Aurora Energy's website showed about 520 customers in the area affected, and an estimated restoration time of 5pm.

Rachel Reynolds Kindergarten on Macandrew Rd is closed for the day, but Bathgate Park School has confirmed that it is "operating as usual".