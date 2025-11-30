Obituary: Hyslop a lion-hearted Outram man

Outram School’s then oldest ex-pupil Eric Hyslop (pictured in 2023, aged 94) cuts the cake at the school’s 150th celebrations with his great-granddaughter Ada Rogers, 5. Photo: Linda Robertson ERIC HYSLOP

Community leader

Whether it was out at sea on a Russian ship or manning the barbecue for his local Lions Club, Eric Hyslop had a passion for both life and people.

The son of Outram-based Hyslop Rural Transport founder Charlie Hyslop, Eric Hyslop was a founding member of the Taieri Lions Club — now more than 50 years old — and a former president of the New Zealand Groundspread Fertilisers’ Association.

Mr Hyslop was born on August 29, 1929, in Dunedin, the fifth child of Charlie and Helen Hyslop.

The family lived in Caversham before moving to Pukerangi when he was 6 months old, so his father could be a railway porter at the Pukerangi Station, later relocating to Outram.

He left Outram School at the age of 14 to work on his grandfather’s farm in Greenfield for three years, also playing rugby for Clutha Valley. In 1946, he moved back to Outram to join the family business — Hyslop Rural Transport, originally C H Hyslop & Sons — with his father and three brothers.

The company serviced the local rural community with stock and hay cartage, coal deliveries and bulk fertiliser spreading. Each brother had their own role within the business, Mr Hyslop being the driver of a lime-sower.

In 1947, Mr Hyslop learned to play the bagpipes and joined the Taieri Highland Pipe Band, going on to become president and a life member.

He was very involved in the band for many years, even into his 80s. Hyslop was also an original patron and life member of the Taieri Scottish Society.

He met his future wife Jean (nee Bichan) at a local dance, and they married in April 1953.

In 1957, Mr Hyslop helped to set up the Otago Southland branch of the Groundspread Fertilisers’ Association, serving as president of the branch for seven years. He also served on its National Council for 13 years, of which he was president for two years.

It was this work with the association that Mr Hyslop took particular pride in, mixing with businesspeople and shaking hands with people including former prime minister Robert Muldoon.

Eric Hyslop, aged 80. Photo: supplied

In 1973, Mr Hyslop and his family moved from their rural property into the township of Outram. They became involved in community catering to raise money to build a hall at the rugby grounds, often working long hours on weekends cooking and serving food at weddings and other functions. The pair frequently served their community.

In 1979, Mr Hyslop left the family business and began working for Presbyterian Support Services as a field officer, travelling around Otago preaching and collecting for the church. He was also an elder and manager of the Maungatua Presbyterian Parish, a local church in Outram.

Having already been involved with the Mosgiel Lions Club, Mr Hyslop identified the need for another club for the Taieri area. He was the first president and one of eight founding members of the Taieri Lions Club, established 1974.

Within the Lions, he became governor of the Central South Island East Coast district, encompassing Dunedin, Oamaru, Timaru and Ashburton, from 1981. This role involved travelling overseas for conferences and training.

He also became a Justice of the Peace in 1983, officiating at weddings and funerals for hundreds of people during his 34 years in the role.

During the 1980s, Mr Hyslop and his wife took up tramping, also embarking on several trips and leading tours overseas. They led a busload of 46 people to Europe for two months in 1990, also making it over to England and Scotland.

One of his last big overseas trips was in 1998 as manager for the City of Dunedin Pipe Band, who were performing at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Another notable voyage was when Mr Hyslop, aged 86, embarked on an intrepid journey to the New Zealand Subantarctic Islands aboard a large Russian vessel.

He moved to Mosgiel in 2001 and became involved with the East Taieri Church, doing meals on wheels deliveries around Mosgiel.

In 2017, the Taieri Lions awarded Mr Hyslop the Melvin Jones Fellowship, one of their highest awards, named in honour of Lions Club International’s founder.

For Outram School’s 150th celebrations, in 2023, Mr Hyslop was delegated the responsibility of cutting the commemorative cake. He was the school’s oldest ex-pupil at the time, and was joined at the event by his great-granddaughter Ada — the school’s youngest pupil.

When he turned 70, Mr Hyslop turned his hand to skiing. He enjoyed being up the mountain with his children and grandchildren and loved talking to complete strangers on the chairlifts. He skied until he was 81.

Eric Hyslop stands next to one of C.H. Hyslop & Sons’ old trucks at Bill Richardson Transport World, in Invercargill. Photo: supplied

Mr Hyslop’s daughter Shona Robertson said her father was a friendly person who loved people. Known for being a good conversationalist, he was "intensely interested" in everything anyone had to say, and had a worldly curiosity.

Her father’s greatest gift was for listening to people and making them feel heard, she said.

"Nobody was off bounds — Dad was interested in everybody."

Her father was a driven man with a passion for life.

Once he got an idea in his head, it was hard to shift, and he was very passionate about every endeavour he undertook.

"I mean, who takes up skiing at 70 if you haven't got a passion for life?"

She recalled moments where he had worked for the Lions doing catering.

"He would be exhausted, but you couldn't stop him.

"He would be on a mission, and he'd be in the sink and on the barbecue.

"He just kind of didn't have an off button."

She could not believe just how much her father had packed into his life, Ms Robertson said.

Mr Hyslop died on August 16 at Brooklands Retirement Village, Mosgiel. He was 95, a week shy of 96.

Mr Hyslop is survived by children Lynnette, Raymond, Shona, Lorna and Niven; grandchildren Jolene, Glen, Michael, Nick, Ben, Josh, Emma, Laura, Megan, Erin, Ryan and Kelly; and his many great-grandchildren. — Tim Scott