Further delays possible after A320 jets grounded

Disruptions will likely continue though as airlines deal with a backlog of flights. File photo: Tracey Roxburgh

Airbus A320 software updates have been completed on all New Zealand based Jetstar aircraft, while Air New Zealand's fleet remain grounded with further flight cancellations possible.

About 6000 Airbus A320 aircraft around the world are affected by a recall for a software upgrade.

Airline passengers around New Zealand have been caught up in cancellations. Disruptions will likely continue as airlines deal with a backlog of flights.

Air New Zealand's chief safety and risk officer Nathan McGraw said about 20 flight cancellations were expected, with the flight schedule expected to return to normal on Monday.

Jetstar's chief pilot and head of flying operations Tyrone Simes said on Saturday swift action had been taken by authorities and the manufacturer.

"I think the authorities in Europe and the manufacturer have done a great job in identifying this issue very promptly, they've issued a directive within 24 hours of the anomaly being identified."

Jetstar have already cancelled approximately 90 flights.

Air New Zealand's affected customers are able to make one free change within seven days of their original travel date, hold the value of their fare in credit for twelve months, or request a refund, including for non-refundable fares.

While Jetstar said their teams were working on options and were contacting affected customers directly.