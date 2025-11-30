Serious injuries in crash near Bucklands Crossing

A crash near Bucklands Crossing, north of Dunedin, last night has resulted in serious injuries, police say.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the crash on Lamb Hill Rd just before 7pm.

"Initial indications are that there are serious injuries," police said in a statement last night.

Police were unable to confirm the number of people injured but said an update would be provided.

Lamb Hill Rd was closed for several hours while emergency services were at the scene but has now reopened.

- Allied Media