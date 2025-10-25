'45 years of hard work destroyed': Readers share their storm stories

As the clean-up continues from the wild winds that left a trail of destruction Otago Daily Times readers share their stories and photos of the damage wrought by the storm.

We’ve been without power at the Fern and Thistle Luxury Accommodation in Benhar since Thursday and it’s been incredibly tough on both us and our guests.

We’ve had to turn away a large group who had booked the entire property for the weekend as we simply couldn’t host without electricity or heating.

We’re also losing hundreds of dollars worth of food, with much of our meat supply starting to thaw out with no way to keep it frozen.

The buildings are freezing cold, and with no heating or hot water, it’s become very uncomfortable.

We’ve also had several trees fall over around the property, and our main Bed and Breakfast sign has been damaged in the wind.

To make things worse, every generator in the area seems to be sold out or already hired.

A few guests have still stayed at heavily discounted rates, and they’ve been very understanding, just grateful to have somewhere dry and safe for the night. But it’s been a real struggle to operate and keep the place running.

It sounds like we might not get power restored until Tuesday, which would make it nearly five full days without electricity.

It’s been a huge blow for our small local business.

Brayden & Aeziel

At our farm in Hillend, we are sharing a generator so as we can keep the cows milked . Lots of trees down plus a hay shed.

We were so fortunate to have such a great farm manager and he moved our horses out of harm's way.

Very scary for all our staff.

Donna Illing

From the front of the house at my parents' lifestyle block in Waimatuku 20 mins out of Invercargill it would look like nothing had occurred, but the back tells a different story.

Twenty to thirty trees have fallen and the land is essentially gone.

Our neighbour's macrocarpa trees also landed on the property.

Forty five years of hard work on my parent's farm has been destroyed in under two hours. They arrived here from England for the good life and spent years growing trees and shelter on our home 2 1/2 acres.

It's heart breaking, especially as they are both getting on in years (70-75 years old) and can't do the work they used to be able to. Miraculously, they have water, power and no damage to the house.

Laura Turner

Toko Mouth has once again been hit hard by the adverse weather.

No power or internet but the village rally together. Minimal damage to structures but the volume of trees down is incredible.

We came to Dunedin to try to get a generator but none were available.

Maree Black

I am a deer farmer north on Balclutha no power since Thursday. Water has just run out. Lot of trees down, fences damaged along with buildings destroyed.

Len Geldenhuys