More strong winds, heavy rain for parts of South

More rough weather is on the way for parts of the South going into the coming week.

MetService says a front over the Tasman Sea moving towards New Zealand is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the South Island from late Monday into Tuesday.

The forecaster has issued severe weather watches advising of the possibility of severe gale winds and heavy rain.

Heavy rain watches are in place for the headwaters of Otago lakes and rivers, Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound, the Westland ranges and the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Lake Sumner.

MetService says thunderstorms are possible and rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria.

There is also a strong wind watch for Fiordland and Southland west of Mossburn, from 4pm on Monday to 11am on Tuesday. North to northwest winds may approach severe gale force in exposed places.

- Allied Media