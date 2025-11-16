Pilot found trapped in wreckage after chopper crash

The helicopter went down near Mākara Beach about 8am today. File photo

There was no distress call before a helicopter pilot crashed on Wellington's remote west coast, according to the Rescue Coordination Centre (RCCNZ).

The pilot was found trapped in the wreckage of their Robinson 66 after it went down near Mākara Beach about 8am today.

There were no other people on board.

RCCNZ senior search and rescue officer Nick Burt said the centre received an aircraft-specific emergency alert at 7.50am, which is automatically triggered in a crash.

"The ELT (electronic locator transmitter) specifically have an inertia switch in them.

"And on any sort of impact, the G-force activates the switch, which automatically activates the distress beacon."

He said after trying and failing to make contact with the pilot, the Life Flight team was dispatched, arriving at the crash site around 8.20am.

"On arrival, they located the helicopter crashed and worked to extricate the patient before transporting them to Wellington Hospital."

Burt said there was no distress call prior to the accident.

He said the pilot was conscious when rescue teams arrived.

The CAA said it was aware of the crash and would be making further enquiries in the coming days to understand what happened, and whether any safety action was required.

RCCNZ principal advisor Vince Cholewa said the pilot was carrying out agriculture work near Mākara Beach.

Meridian Energy says the crash didn't happen on the West Wind Farm, but on an adjacent property.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Murray Dunbar said there was only one person on board the helicopter.

Five Fenz crews responded to the accident in addition to the Lifeflight, Wellington rescue helicopter.

