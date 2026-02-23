Man charged over indecent assaults of high school students, teacher

File photo

A man in his 60s has been charged over what police say were indecent assaults of high school students and a staff member on Auckland's North Shore.

It was the alleged assault of the teacher, last Monday, that led to further charges relating to incidents against students last year.

The staff member was on duty outside the school on the afternoon of February 16, relieving Waitematā East Area Commander Mike Rickards said.

"A man has allegedly indecently assaulted the teacher before she confronted him," he said.

"The alarm has been raised when other teachers saw this confrontation and immediately contacted 111."

Rickards said police responded with urgency and found the man in the Milford area, and he was arrested soon after.

The 64-year-old was charged with doing an indecent act.

But that arrest sparked further police inquiries into a series of similar events in November last year.

"An extensive investigation was carried out to identify a man who had allegedly carried out similar behaviour, directed towards several high school students on the same day," Rickards said.

That day was November 11, and nobody was found at the time.

But on Friday, detectives laid two more indecent assault charges against the man.

"The students did the right thing at the end of last year and reported the offending, this information informed the school network so on Monday staff sprang into action."

He has also been charged with assault over a separate incident allegedly involving an elderly woman at St Lukes, also in November 2025.

The man has appeared in the North Shore District Court and will appear again on new charges this Friday.