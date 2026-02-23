NZ to have among best views for lunar eclipse

A total lunar eclipse cast a "blood moon" over the night sky, captured in Beijing, China, in September last year. Photo: Getty Images

It might pay to stay up late next week with a total lunar eclipse taking place.

According to Stardome, the only lunar eclipse of 2026 will begin on Tuesday, March 3, about 9.45pm.

"In just 10 days, Aotearoa New Zealand will have a front-row seat to witness a total lunar eclipse in its entirety - the only lunar eclipse of 2026."

The moon will begin to enter Earth's shadow, "slowly dimming before turning a deep red hue at around 11pm".

The total eclipse - also known as a "Blood Moon" - will happen just after midnight on Wednesday, March 4, with the best time to catch it about 12.30am.

No special equipment was needed to view the eclipse, Stardome said.

"Just your eyes and a clear view of the sky. Be sure to check the forecast for your local area if you're planning to watch this dazzling celestial display.

"There will not be another total lunar eclipse until 2028, and we are among the few locations able to watch the entire event unfold over the Pacific. Only an estimated 2% of Earth's population will be able to view this eclipse from beginning to end."

MetService meteorologist Katie Lyons said at this stage, there was "reasonably good news" in that the weather was expected to be settled across much of the country when the eclipse is due to happen.

However, because it was happening in the middle of the night and overnight cloud was a possibility, viewing could be obscured.

It was too early to tell what may be the best places across Aotearoa to view the eclipse - with viewers urged to check the forecast closer to the time.

According to Nasa, totality of the eclipse will also be visible in eastern Asia, Australia, the Pacific, and North and Central America.

Partial visibility will be visible from central Asia and much of South America - but it will not be visible in Africa or Europe.