One killed in three-car crash north of Christchurch

A person has died following a serious crash in Waikuku, north of Christchurch, overnight.

In a statement, police said emergency services were called to the three vehicle crash on Main North Rd (State Highway 1), near Tulls Rd, at about 9.05pm.

"Despite best efforts from emergency services, one person died at the scene," the statement read.

The road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination.

Main North Rd / SH1 has since reopened.