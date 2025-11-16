Multimillion-winning ticket sold at South Island supermarket

File photo

Lotto has revealed where the three winning tickets from last night’s record-breaking “must-win” Powerball draw were sold, and one was a South Island supermarket.

Lotto said last night’s record-breaking $55 million must-win Powerball draw had created "life-changing moments for three lucky players".

The winning tickets were sold at New World Kawerau in Kawerau, Pak N Save Moorhouse in Christchurch and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

The winners matched all six winning Lotto numbers, and the correct Powerball number, taking home an $18.3 million share of the historic $55 million jackpot.

The prizes are made up of $18,333,333 from Powerball First Division and $55,556 from Lotto First Division, making each total prize $18,388,889.

Fifteen players won a $55,556 share of Lotto First Division, and 62 other players each won $16,909 with Lotto Second Division. Ten of those players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $24,916.

- Allied Media