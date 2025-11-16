Suspicious car fire in rural Catlins community

Invercargill Police will investigate a suspicious car fire which had the potential to set nearby buildings and property on fire in the Catlins.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire was in the rural community of Niagara, near Waikawa, and appliances from Waikawa, Tokanui and Waimahaka were sent to the scene about 4.10am today.

He said the car fire was near a house, and when crews arrived, the house occupants had managed to contain the fire.

‘‘So it wasn't spreading to anything else, but it had potential to.

‘‘Officers did flag it as suspicious and police have been notified,’’ he said.

A police spokeswoman said officers would investigate the incident.

