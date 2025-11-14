Invercargill home gutted by 'suspicious' fire

Photo: ODT Files

A late-night fire that gutted an Invercargill home is being treated as suspicious.

Two crews from Kingswell and Invercargill were called to the property at 10.10pm yesterday and arrived to a well-involved blaze, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

The fire was believed to have started in a kitchen at the rear of the property.

At the height of the fire, there were four fire trucks and support crews at the scene.

The blaze was extinguished by 1am, however, crews returned at 5am to douse a hotspot which had flared up.

The fire was labelled as ‘‘suspicious’’ and an investigator would be at the scene to determine the cause, the spokesman said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz