Two injured in Kawarau Gorge crash

A person has been helicoptered to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 6, between Cromwell and Queenstown.
Emergency services were called to the scene in the Kawarau Gorge, near Roaring Meg, about 11.50am.
A Hato Hone St John spokesman said an ambulance, one rescue helicopter and an operations manager were sent.
One person was in a serious condition and flown to Dunedin Hospital, while a second person in a moderate condition was taken to Queenstown Lakes Hospital by ambulance.
‘‘There were eight patients in total, but the other six were uninjured or not requiring transport from us.’’
A police spokeswoman said one of the vehicles hit a bank during the incident and the cars were blocking the highway.
The highway was closed for a time, but in an update about 2pm NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised it had reopened, but said motorists could expect delays as congestion eased.