Two injured in Kawarau Gorge crash

A person has been helicoptered to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 6, between Cromwell and Queenstown.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the Kawarau Gorge, near Roaring Meg, about 11.50am.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said an ambulance, one rescue helicopter and an operations manager were sent.

One person was in a serious condition and flown to Dunedin Hospital, while a second person in a moderate condition was taken to Queenstown Lakes Hospital by ambulance.

‘‘There were eight patients in total, but the other six were uninjured or not requiring transport from us.’’

A police spokeswoman said one of the vehicles hit a bank during the incident and the cars were blocking the highway.

The highway was closed for a time, but in an update about 2pm NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised it had reopened, but said motorists could expect delays as congestion eased.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz