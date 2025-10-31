Public-pooping pensioner caught in act after threats to kill

Photo: ODT Files

A pensioner who threatened and pushed a woman working in central Dunedin was soon tracked down by police while ‘‘excreting’’ in a bush.

The 74-year-old man approached the bar worker while she was packing away outdoor furniture in the Octagon last night, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

When she asked him to leave the man threatened to kill the woman and pushed her before leaving.

Police found the man a short distance away ‘‘excreting’’ in a bush in the Octagon, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was charged with threats to kill, male assaults female and excreting in a public place.

The man is set to appear in Dunedin District Court next week.

- Evie Sinclair