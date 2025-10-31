Southland teacher aide jailed for child pornography

Quade Strange. Photo: Supplied

A Southland teacher aide who had child pornography and demonstrated a "concerning desire to escalate" his offending, has been locked up.

Quade Neil Kaahu Strange, 25, appeared in the Invercargill District Court this afternoon after earlier admitting 26 charges of possessing objectionable material.

He had his bid for permanent name suppression refused by Judge Russell Walker, who imposed a sentence of 21 months’ imprisonment.

Strange was previously employed as an early childhood educator and was a teacher aide at the time of the offending.

The court heard that Strange communicated via encrypted message with an associate on several occasions between November 19 and December 8.

In the messages, the defendant asked his associate to send him photos and videos of children being abused and expressed his desire to offend against a child, a police summary said.

The associate sent the man 49 videos and 44 images.

An excerpt of the messages was printed as evidence in the summary.

(Defendant): Hey Hehe can we send more younger stuff on here if you want …

(Associate): You got some?

(Defendant): not right this second but i will soon hopefully, what’s the youngest you’ve got?

After police executed a search warrant this year, the man’s electronic devices were seized and examined by the Police Digital Forensic Unit.

Of the 93 files received, 77 were deemed objectionable by police.

They depicted sexual acts with young children including a baby, a toddler and adults, the summary said.

In another excerpt of the messages between the pair, the defendant asked for "real young stuff" and said he would abuse a child as young as 4.

"F... I love you hehe," the other man replied.

This afternoon, counsel Jono Ross argued for a sentence of home detention.

He pointed to his client’s difficult background, youth and remorse for the offending.

But Judge Walker highlighted the "disturbing" and "abhorrent" nature of the defendant’s offending.

"You were not only actively seeking out this material but you were looking specifically for objectionable material in relation to younger children," the judge said.

The court heard Strange could not offer any reason for the behaviour and claimed he did not have a sexual attraction to children.

Judge Walker was troubled by Strange's "concerning desire to escalate" his offending.

"I have to say that your employment history which includes you… working with young children, some with disabilities, causes the court real concern," Judge Walker said.

He said while it was "troubling" to send a young person to prison, that was the only appropriate sentence in this case.