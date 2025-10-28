No longer any employee representation on WorkSafe board - CTU

Workplace Relations Minister Brooke van Velden. Photo: RNZ

The government needs to include employee representation on the WorkSafe board, says the Council of Trade Unions.

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brook Van Velden has announced three new members to the safety watchdog.

They are Murray Jagger, Brett O'Riley and Christopher Alderson.

Jagger will become board chair and was the director of his family farming business Manaia View Farms Limited, and former chair of Marsden Maritime Holdings Limited.

O'Riley was chief executive of the Employers and Manufacturers Association.

Alderson was the chief executive of Construction Health and Safety New Zealand, a chartered account, a health and safety professional and the director of Mates in Construction, a suicide support service for workers in the building industry.

But New Zealand Council of Trade Unions (NZCTU) president Richard Wagstaff said the new board in its totality no longer had any worker representatives on it.

"To remove their voice from the actual governance of WorkSafe is deeply concerning and we think will undermine the reputation of WorkSafe."

Wagstaff said in the past there have been people on the board with connections to the NZCTU and E tū union.

"We had people there who did understand unions and workers and the issues around health and safety, now there isn't anybody."

He wanted the minister to open up the opportunity for workers to be added to the board.

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brook Van Velden said she appointed Chris Alderson based on his "proven worker advocacy and deep understanding of construction industry challenges".

"His work with CHASNZ, a charitable trust dedicated to construction worker advocacy, has built strong connections with workers and frontline perspective on their needs.

"His experience in designing standardised industry training demonstrates his ability to create system-wide education campaigns designed to improve outcomes, while his role as a health and safety professional reinforces his commitment to supporting workers."