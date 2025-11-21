'My babies were my absolute world': Mum speaks after children killed in blaze

August, Goldie and Hugo, in a photo taken five days before the incident. Photo: Supplied

The mother of the three children who died following a fire in the Manawatū town of Sanson has spoken out for the first time.

August, Hugo and Goldie died last weekend, who died in what was being treating as a murder-suicide.

Their father, Dean Field, also died.

In a statement issued this morning, Chelsey Field said her children were her world, and she didn't want their deaths to be the most defining factor of their lives.

"My babies were my absolute world. I have been a stay-at-home Mum since I had Hugo in 2020. Before that, I was an early childhood teacher and August came to work with me every day, and I am so glad I got this time with my darlings.

"I enjoyed so much quality time with them; trips to gymnastics, music groups, playgroups and play dates with friends. We had so much fun together and many holidays away. I will forever cherish all these special memories."

She said she would cherish the special memories she had with her children.

Her dog also died in the blaze and the ashes of her stillborn daughter, Iris, were lost with the destruction of her house.

"This incident has left me heartbroken and devastated. My children did not deserve this," she said.

Field acknowledged the first responders to the fire and those who had helped her since saying their support had been greatly appreciated.

August (at six months) and mum Chelsey Field. Photo: Supplied

She also extended thanks to all the New Zealanders who had helped her during such a difficult time.

"I have felt the aroha of those around me, in my community and around the country. This support has given me the strength to carry on in honour of the short lives my children lived and the impressions they left on so many people's hearts."

Field went on to pay tribute to each of her three children.

She said her eldest, August, was "a happy, kind and outgoing boy" who loved sport, particularly football.

August would have turned eight next Thursday, she said, and "was looking forward to his birthday party at Timezone with five of his best friends".

"He loved going to the stock cars, fishing at the beach and playing with his best friend Levi."

August loved his siblings and would get his baby sister Goldie out of bed in the morning and give her a bottle, she said.

He and his brother Hugo "were always glued at the hip, either wrestling or playing outside making huts, digging in the sandpit or playing on the trampoline".

Hugo had started school at the beginning of term two and "was taking it in his stride", she said.

"He was so kind, thoughtful and considerate, he would always come and tell me 'Mum I got Goldie's nappy and wipes ready for you, Mum I put your bag by the car for you'."

He had begun to read confidently, was learning to count and loved writing stories, she said.

Hugo loved dinosaurs and Hot Wheels, as well as going to the beach, fishing and riding his motorbike.

He also loved his little sister and was "a doting big brother to Goldie".

Chelsey Field described Goldie as "my special little girl I had waited so long for".

"She had just gotten her top two teeth and was pulling herself up to standing and attempting to coast around furniture.

"Her first words were 'Hi' and 'dog', she even said 'Marlo' the dog's name before she said Mum."

Goldie loved going to a weekly music group and dancing.

"She loved to have big snuggly cuddles and her brothers were the best things in the world to her."

She went to the boys' school each morning and afternoon and "had a massive fan club with the younger girls there", Field said.