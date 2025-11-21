Oamaru couple pepper-sprayed in street dust-up with cops

The arrests happened at the Ministry of Social Development in Oamaru. Photo: ODT Files

Police pepper-sprayed a couple as violence erupted during an arrest outside an Oamaru government office this morning.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge said police were at the Ministry of Social Development building on Coquet St office to arrest an Oamaru man wanted for a breach of bail and failing to appear in court.

Sgt Woodbridge said during the arrest the man’s partner allegedly obstructed police.

‘‘She assaulted two police officers who were attempting to arrest the man.

"She ended up being pepper-sprayed and so has he,’’ he said.

‘‘One of the officers has got minor bruising after being punched, and the other one escaped with no injuries,’’ he said.

The 22-year-old Oamaru man had ‘‘multiple breaches’’ of bail and a warrant for his arrest, Sgt Woodbridge said.

Sergeant Woodbridge said the male would be held overnight and would appear in the Dunedin District Court tomorrow.

The 21-year-old Oamaru woman will appear on bail in the Oamaru District Court on December 3.

Sgt Woodbridge praised the MSD security and staff who helped police.

‘‘We appreciate their help, it’s always nice in a small community when people come and help our officers when things like this happen,’’ he said.