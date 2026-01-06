'Do not approach': Wanted man thought to be in Dunedin

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Caleb Lynn. Photo: NZ Police

Police say a man wanted for aggravated robbery is thought to be in Dunedin, and they are urging people not to approach him.

Police this evening said they were appealing for information on the whereabouts of Caleb Lynn, who is wanted over aggravated robbery and other offences.

"Lynn is avoiding arrest and anyone who sees him is urged not to approach and call 111 immediately."

They said he was thought to be in Dunedin and was easily recognisable owing to a distinctive ‘$’ tattoo on one side of his face and lettering tattooed on the other side.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105, using the reference number 251219/6171, or provide it anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.