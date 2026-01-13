Missing Christchurch woman found safe and well

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A woman reported missing in Christchurch this morning has been found safe and well.
Police earlier said the 32-year-old woman was reported missing at 11am, and was last seen leaving a premises on Hereford St at 4.30am.
They said they and the woman's family held "great concerns" for her welfare.
In a post on social media this afternoon, police confirmed she had been found safe and well.
- Allied Media