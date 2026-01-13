Tuesday, 13 January 2026

Updated 7.35 pm

Missing Christchurch woman found safe and well

    A woman reported missing in Christchurch this morning has been found safe and well.

    Police earlier said the 32-year-old woman was reported missing at 11am, and was last seen leaving a premises on Hereford St at 4.30am.

    They said they and the woman's family held "great concerns" for her welfare.

    In a post on social media this afternoon, police confirmed she had been found safe and well.

     - Allied Media