Thursday, 22 January 2026

Pilot cut from glider after serious Omarama crash

    By John Lewis
    Emergency services were called to the aerodrome mid-afternoon. PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS
    A pilot is in a serious condition and had to be cut out of their glider following a crash at the Omarama Aerodrome in South Canterbury. 

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said appliances from Omarama were called to the incident about 3.20pm today.

    St John ambulance, police and a rescue helicopter were also in attendance.

    The Civil Aviation Authority has been notified, and the circumstances of the crash would be investigated.