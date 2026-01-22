Pilot cut from glider after serious Omarama crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A pilot is in a serious condition and had to be cut out of their glider following a crash at the Omarama Aerodrome in South Canterbury.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said appliances from Omarama were called to the incident about 3.20pm today.
St John ambulance, police and a rescue helicopter were also in attendance.
The Civil Aviation Authority has been notified, and the circumstances of the crash would be investigated.