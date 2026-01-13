Police hunt for man behind Arrowtown wedding coward-punch

Police are trying to identify the man in the cap following a coward-punch assault after a wedding in Arrowtown. Photo: Supplied / Police

Police investigating a coward-punch assault in Arrowtown last month are asking for the public's help to track down a member of a wedding party.

The assault happened outside the Fork and Tap bar on 21 December.

Police said the punch was served to an unsuspecting victim and was not the result of a fight.

The man sought had been at the Arrowtown Bowls Club earlier in the day, and he was part of a wedding party for 'Abi and Rob'.

Photo: Supplied / Police

Despite releasing CCTV images of the man last week, police said they had been unable to clearly identify him so far.

The man may be able to assist with enquiries, police said.

Police urged anyone who recognised the man to contact 105 or Crimestoppers, citing file number 251224/4386.