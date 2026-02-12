QLDC initiates road safety video for international tourists

Queenstown Lakes District Council has teamed up with local police to create videos for tourists promoting safe driving in the region.

The council said tourists were travelling on unfamiliar roads, in some cases driving on a different side of the road than they were used to.

It has released a couple of short videos ahead of Lunar New Year, which falls on February 17 this year.

An influx of tourists from abroad typically visits New Zealand during this holiday period.

The idea came from the council's transportation engineer, Xinghao Chen, who also appears in the videos, which feature both English and Mandarin Chinese.

"I met many people from overseas who were here visiting for travel or work, and I noticed that there was a gap in understanding [on] how to drive safely in New Zealand," Chen said.

Given the limited online resources, especially in a different language, Chen came up with the idea of short videos that provided a practical way to share safety information with visitors.

One of the videos provided general guidance on how to drive on open roads, while the other focused on road signs.

"One of the biggest challenges will be driving on the left-hand side of the road in New Zealand, comparing to China, [which is] on the right-hand side," Chen said.

"Queenstown Road is usually very windy and much narrower, [and] China usually has multi-lanes in each direction and probably quite a high standard for their motorways.

"The road signs and languages are also different, which is why the videos explain ... the common signs and what they mean."

Pulling over to let others pass if a convoy of traffic started to build up behind a vehicle and refraining from overtaking on yellow lines were also important points to remember, Chen said.

People should also understand give way, stop and curve guidance signs, she said.

The videos have been shared with local car rental companies and are also available on YouTube.

"We try to share it to Chinese social media channels as well," Chen said.