Physical work set to start on Lakeview Te Taumata project

Turning the first sod at the Lakeview site yesterday are (from left) Queenstown Lakes District Council chief executive Mike Theelen, CMP Construction contracts manager Dom Fleischl, Mayor John Glover and Ninety Four Feet managing director Dean Rzechta. PHOTO: GUY WILLIAMS

After more than six years of planning, physical work is about to start on Queenstown’s $3billion Lakeview Te Taumata project.

At a sod-turning ceremony on the site yesterday, Queenstown Lakes Mayor John Glover said it marked a ‘‘new start’’ for the project.

‘‘We need the vision of the people who led this project and who are going to execute it, to deliver and to show the critics along the way the outcomes that everyone hopes for this site to be delivered.’’

The development will transform about 4ha of the 10ha site — a former camping ground near the Skyline gondola — into five residential tower blocks, four hotels, retail and hospo space, and public spaces.

The first stage, which will consist of 224 apartments spread over three buildings ranging from nine to 12 levels, is expected to completed by the end of 2028.

CMP Construction regional manager Daniel Dwyer said site preparation would start next week, and excavation and earthworks would be fully under way next month.

That work would take up the rest of this year, with two years of construction to follow.

There would be an average of 150-180 workers on the site throughout that time, and about 300 at its peak, Mr Dwyer said.

The project’s biggest challenge would be the logistics of getting materials to the site.

‘‘We’re reliant on the two main roads into Queenstown, and that’ll always be our pinch point.

‘‘We’re going to have to make sure we’re keeping stock, coming in nice and early to ensure we don’t have any hiccups.

‘‘We know there’s going to be snow on the road, we know there’s going to be road closures, so it’s just making sure we’ve got the materials here on hand.’’

In December, Lakeview’s developer, Melbourne’s Ninety Four Feet, paid the council $8million for the stage 1 land.

The council said it was the first payment of more than $75m over the course of the seven-stage development, plus any profit share received.

Five percent of the proceeds will be given to the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust.

The council has spent $48m on enabling works for the site, including site clearance and asbestos removal, and $7m more is expected to be needed.

One of the three buildings in stage 1 is a nine-level ‘‘co-living hotel’’.

Title Hospitality founder Ian Wilson, who is advising Ninety Four Feet on the four hotels in Lakeview’s master plan, said it would offer relatively affordable ‘‘alpine lodge’’ accommodation.