Remarkables Park townhouses a fast sell

A section of the recently-completed Kawarau Villas.

The project team behind the Kawarau Villas terrace housing complex, just below Frankton’s Remarkables Park, suspect it’s currently Queenstown’s fastest-selling development.

Construction is moving apace with stage one, comprising about 40 homes, having sold out along with 62% in the second stage.

Comprising, ultimately, 132 two-level two- and three-bedders, the balance of the second stage are all three-bedders priced from $955,000.

Bayleys residential projects GM Gavin Lloyd says Auckland-based Redwood Group’s Tony Gapes — the original developer of Frankton’s Five Mile shopping complex — hasn’t jacked up the prices.

‘‘I think one of the reasons it’s sold very well is they represent really good value, and he’s delivered a really good-quality Scandinavian-type design which is appealing.’’

Lloyd says there’s been a range of buyers from owner-occupiers to those after a holiday home and investors from as far away as Singapore and Australia.

A showhome’s open for inspection every Saturday from 10 till 10.30am.