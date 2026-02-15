Remarkables Park townhouses a fast sell

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Construction is moving apace with stage one, comprising about 40 homes, having sold out along with 62% in the second stage.
Comprising, ultimately, 132 two-level two- and three-bedders, the balance of the second stage are all three-bedders priced from $955,000.
Bayleys residential projects GM Gavin Lloyd says Auckland-based Redwood Group’s Tony Gapes — the original developer of Frankton’s Five Mile shopping complex — hasn’t jacked up the prices.
‘‘I think one of the reasons it’s sold very well is they represent really good value, and he’s delivered a really good-quality Scandinavian-type design which is appealing.’’
Lloyd says there’s been a range of buyers from owner-occupiers to those after a holiday home and investors from as far away as Singapore and Australia.
A showhome’s open for inspection every Saturday from 10 till 10.30am.