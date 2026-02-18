Three injured, one critically, in Otago highway crash

Image: Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency

Three people have been injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle crash which has closed an inland Otago highway this afternoon.

The crash happened at 2.15pm on State Highway 87 near Clarks Junction between Rocklands Rd and Johnson Rd, police said.

Police initially reported that one person had sustained serious injuries, but in an update late this afternoon St John said three people had been hurt.

One was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition, while two others were taken there by ambulance, one in a serious condition, the other with moderate injuries.

St John said they responded with two ambulances, one helicopter and two rapid response vehicles.

The highway was still closed at 5pm, and motorists were asked to avoid the area, or delay their travel.

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised.

- Allied Media