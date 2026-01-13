Students get taste of life at university

Brian Wilson, 17, of Otahuhu College, gets into his biochemistry lesson at the Hands-On at Otago week at the University of Otago yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

More than 400 secondary school students are dipping their toes into university life this week in Dunedin.

The Hands-On at Otago week-long event is taking place in the halls of the University of Otago with the campus having classes in many different subjects.

The 403 pupils come from 203 secondary schools around the country.

The programme gives those in year 12 and year 13 this year a glimpse of student life in Dunedin

The students stay at residential college Te Rangihīroa, soaking up the atmosphere in the large hall.

A wide range of university departments and schools are involved in the programme and students get to try out everything from dissection, creating stone tools and chocolate making to building a radio antenna and swimming in the university’s flume.

Hands-On at Otago co-convener Dr Lisa Russell said staff went above and beyond to create great interactive experiences for the students.

"This week is a wonderful way for secondary students to experience some of the exciting subjects and opportunities offered by Otago. They also get to make new friends, develop their skills and grow in confidence," she said.

In 2026, about a third of those attending will be Māori and Pacific students, there will be 30 international students and 138 of the cohort will be on a scholarship.

Biochemistry lecturer Nicole Power said she had 18 students in her class and they were set to enjoy a varied and interesting week.

As biochemistry was not taught at high school, it would be all new for the students, she said.

They were starting off with pipette art, using a pipette to mark a diagram. They would also carry out work with blood and enzymes and discover DNA. She said the students were always keen and enjoyed the lessons.

Otahuhu College year 13 pupil Brian Wilson said it was fun so far and he was enjoying staying at Te Rangihīroa.