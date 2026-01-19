Petrolheads converge to support cancer charity

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The event began with the Friday Night Car Cruise, held to help raise money for Camp Quality, which provides camps for children and young people living with cancer.
Among the participants were Tim and Nova Simpson, in a 1923 Ford T-Bucket.
Mr Simpson said it was quite a risk taking the open-topped car on the cruise, because the forecast was for rainy weather — but they did it anyway.
Alpine Street Machines president Steve Swift said more than 250 cars participated in the cruise, with many from Christchurch, Dunedin and Southland. The cruise was a casual way for people to talk about their cars and to raise money for charity.
This year, the cruise raised $1250 for Camp Quality.
Camp Quality registrar Judi Weedon said the charity had been involved with Alpine Street Machines for a few years, and the vehicle owners had provided free rides to campers.
She said the money raised on the evening would go towards an activity for the campers and she was extremely grateful for the donation.
On Saturday, the cars converged on the Alpha Street Reserve, which attracted thousands of spectators and enthusiasts.
The event finished yesterday with the Alpine Street Machines Swap Meet, at the Litany St clubrooms.