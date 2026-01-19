Petrolheads converge to support cancer charity

Tim and Nova, 7, Simpson prepare to set off in their 1923 Ford T-bucket in the 2026 Friday Night Car Cruise around Cromwell to raise money for Camp Quality. PHOTO: ELLA JENKINS

High-octane fuel fumes wafted across much of Cromwell at the weekend when vehicles from across the South Island roared into town for the 2026 Classic Car & Hot Rod Festival.

The event began with the Friday Night Car Cruise, held to help raise money for Camp Quality, which provides camps for children and young people living with cancer.

Among the participants were Tim and Nova Simpson, in a 1923 Ford T-Bucket.

Mr Simpson said it was quite a risk taking the open-topped car on the cruise, because the forecast was for rainy weather — but they did it anyway.

Alpine Street Machines president Steve Swift said more than 250 cars participated in the cruise, with many from Christchurch, Dunedin and Southland. The cruise was a casual way for people to talk about their cars and to raise money for charity.

This year, the cruise raised $1250 for Camp Quality.

The Cromwell Classic Car & Hot Rod Festival drew more than 250 cars and thousands of spectators to the Alpha Street Reserve on Saturday. PHOTO: JOHN WEKKING

Mr Swift said he was pleased with the turnout, despite the less-than-ideal weather, and he was also delighted with the variety of cars on display.

Camp Quality registrar Judi Weedon said the charity had been involved with Alpine Street Machines for a few years, and the vehicle owners had provided free rides to campers.

She said the money raised on the evening would go towards an activity for the campers and she was extremely grateful for the donation.

On Saturday, the cars converged on the Alpha Street Reserve, which attracted thousands of spectators and enthusiasts.

The event finished yesterday with the Alpine Street Machines Swap Meet, at the Litany St clubrooms.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz