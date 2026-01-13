Traffic light brings wayward car to abrupt stop

Emergency services at the South Dunedin crash this morning. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A driving mishap left a traffic light on a strange angle after a car crashed into it in South Dunedin this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said crews from St Kilda and Dunedin City stations responded at about 9.50am.

The crash, on the intersection of King Edward St and Macandrew Rd, was minor, she said.

One crew remained on scene assisting with traffic management.

A police spokesman said they received reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection and attended the scene.